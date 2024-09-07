Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 25.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,348,000 after buying an additional 542,610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after buying an additional 379,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,503,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 371,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

