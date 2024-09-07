Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,856 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kenvue by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 223,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

