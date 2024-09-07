Boyar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up 1.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAR opened at $227.60 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

