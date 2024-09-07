Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,697 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

