Brady Co. (BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 31st

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Brady has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Brady has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brady has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41.

Brady last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brady will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

