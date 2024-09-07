Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Up 0.5 %

BRC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,851. Brady has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brady

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.