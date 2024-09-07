Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
