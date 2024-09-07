Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

