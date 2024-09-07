Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Braze Trading Down 19.4 %

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $8.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 4,661,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,514. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $61.53.

Get Braze alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,428.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,428.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,898 shares of company stock worth $8,081,257. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.