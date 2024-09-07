Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,248. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,362,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 228,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 278.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3,362.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 158,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.