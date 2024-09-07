Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on September 30th

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Broadcom Trading Down 10.4 %
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $161.00 to $173.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
