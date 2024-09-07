Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) PT at $58.50

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

