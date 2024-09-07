Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Target Price at $270.79

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,142,033.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total transaction of $1,894,308.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,142,033.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,663,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $287.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.91 and its 200-day moving average is $260.69. Chubb has a one year low of $202.55 and a one year high of $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

