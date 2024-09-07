Brokerages Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $95.70

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE:CRH opened at $85.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. CRH has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRH will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CRH by 211.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,426.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,481,000 after buying an additional 2,714,634 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

