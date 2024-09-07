Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 6,305

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,305 ($82.91).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 5,900 ($77.58) to GBX 5,800 ($76.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.47) to GBX 6,430 ($84.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($101.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.95) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,516 ($59.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.01, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,951.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,509 ($59.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,910 ($77.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,833.67%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

