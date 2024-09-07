Brokerages Set Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Price Target at $111.25

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tidewater

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

In related news, Director Louis Raspino sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $2,674,140.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Louis Raspino sold 25,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $2,674,140.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,156.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,666 shares of company stock worth $22,025,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 135.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TDW opened at $74.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.13. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.