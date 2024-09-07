Brokerages Set Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Price Target at $111.25

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.25.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Tidewater
Insider Transactions at Tidewater
Institutional Trading of Tidewater
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 135.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tidewater Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of TDW opened at $74.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.13. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Tidewater
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.