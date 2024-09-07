Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 10.1 %
NYSE:BTX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
