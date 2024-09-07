BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of CAD2.75-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD7.8-8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.61 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.010-2.376 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.75.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 496,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,989. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

