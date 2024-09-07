Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,104,000 after buying an additional 846,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPYV stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.