Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.