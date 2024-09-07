Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $360.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

