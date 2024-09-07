Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $51.27

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.27 and traded as low as C$44.00. Calian Group shares last traded at C$44.10, with a volume of 13,516 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGY. CIBC reduced their price target on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.00.

Calian Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9508197 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$224,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Articles

