Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading Down 1.3%

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$37.08 and last traded at C$37.08. 836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.55.

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$773.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.