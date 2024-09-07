Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

