Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson Sells 3,900 Shares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$200,538.00.

Trent Albert Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$51.63 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$24.66 and a one year high of C$52.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.70.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

CWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.03.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

