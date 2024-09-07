Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 25,034 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.37% of PTC worth $79,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after buying an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $56,076,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

PTC stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.23. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

