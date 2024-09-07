Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 39,468 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,468 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $31,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies
In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,230 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on A
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agilent Technologies
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Trading Halts Explained
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Cloud Security Stocks Face Off: Find Out Who’s Leading the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.