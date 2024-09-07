Candriam S.C.A. Has $126.62 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,014 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.8% of Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $126,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,113 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

