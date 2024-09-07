Candriam S.C.A. Has $33.95 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,825 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.10% of Centene worth $33,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

CNC stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

