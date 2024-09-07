Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 280,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,026,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 243,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The stock has a market cap of $341.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

