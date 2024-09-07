Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,007 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $57,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,150,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Moderna Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $112.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $766,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,591.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,168 shares of company stock valued at $44,094,621. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

