Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Capital City Bank Group worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Capital City Bank Group stock remained flat at $33.80 during midday trading on Friday. 43,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,133. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $572.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%. Analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

