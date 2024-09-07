Caribou Biosciences’ (CRBU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CRBU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Caribou Biosciences from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of CRBU opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 372.78%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 148,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

