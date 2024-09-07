Ceera Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,936 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.54. 3,590,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,735. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

