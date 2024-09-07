Ceera Investments LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,230,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

