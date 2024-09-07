Ceera Investments LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.94. 7,791,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,279. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

