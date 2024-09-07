Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 5.1%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 43,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 320,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,873 shares of company stock worth $206,000 over the last 90 days. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 987,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

