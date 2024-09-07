Chain Price Down 8.6% This Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $36.66 million and $2.75 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,469,583,243 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

