Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) was down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 68,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 63,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

