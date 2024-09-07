Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSH.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.82%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

