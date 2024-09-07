Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,493,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $581.16. The stock had a trading volume of 215,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,598. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $9,643,553 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

