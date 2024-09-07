Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of AAR worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 102,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $63.92. 253,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

