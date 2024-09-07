Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in General Electric by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

General Electric stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

