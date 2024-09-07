Chicago Capital LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

BX stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

