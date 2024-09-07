Chicago Capital LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,322 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Copart by 55.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Copart by 3.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 51,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,844,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,760. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

