Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.64. 14,548,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,411,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.