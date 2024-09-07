Chicago Capital LLC Invests $14.23 Million in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 232,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,233,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.45% of PROCEPT BioRobotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,240,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $15,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,946 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at about $8,507,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 790,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.51. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The business had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,849.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,849.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,571 shares of company stock worth $6,096,228. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

