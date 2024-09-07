Chicago Capital LLC Sells 139 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.19. 671,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,065. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $298.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

