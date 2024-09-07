Chicago Capital LLC Sells 20,905 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,905 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $58,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $17.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $665.77. 2,991,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $659.89 and a 200-day moving average of $633.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

