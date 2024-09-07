Chicago Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 636,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,990,000 after acquiring an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,886,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ZBRA traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.77. 690,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $372.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

