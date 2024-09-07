Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Raised by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,196.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,248,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

